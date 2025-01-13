2,020 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Q2 by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 7,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Q2 Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,968.06. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $57,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

