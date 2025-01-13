2,323 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MUB stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

