3,331 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.0 %

EW opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,508,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.