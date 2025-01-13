Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,688,055.04. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 79.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.