Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,688,055.04. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.
Agilysys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $142.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 79.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
