Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 73.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,597 shares of company stock worth $122,880,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

