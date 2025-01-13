Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of AGI opened at $19.50 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1,076.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 215,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

