Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alector were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alector by 132.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 148,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alector by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $131,473.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,826.48. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

