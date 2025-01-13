Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 340.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 507,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

