American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after acquiring an additional 268,326 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,262,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

