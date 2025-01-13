Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) traded down 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 3,135,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,226,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.01).

Aminex Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £44.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

