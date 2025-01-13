Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $1.56 on Monday. Angi has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Angi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 84,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,189 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

