APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in APA were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

APA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

