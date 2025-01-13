Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.
Arcosa Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $92.29 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACA
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.