Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $92.29 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.