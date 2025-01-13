Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $92.29 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.