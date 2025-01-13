Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,242,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.