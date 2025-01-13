Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,242,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

