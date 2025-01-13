Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,242,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
