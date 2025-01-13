Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,242,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 220,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

