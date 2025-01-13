Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.39.
About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
