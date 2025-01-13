Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.