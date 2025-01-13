Ashley Desiree Ting Sells 8,500 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$104,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Ashley Desiree Ting sold 9,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$100,350.00.

TOT stock opened at C$12.03 on Monday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.77 and a 12-month high of C$12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a market cap of C$467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

