Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,914.50 ($23.37) and last traded at GBX 1,926.50 ($23.52), with a volume of 3573375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955.10 ($23.87).

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,154.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,317.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The company has a market cap of £14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 69.30 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,483.87%.

Insider Activity at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 56,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,161 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £1,224,271.33 ($1,494,654.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,389 ($29.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,477.96 ($121,447.88). 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

