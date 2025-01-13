Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.70.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
