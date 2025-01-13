Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $420.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

