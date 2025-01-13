Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,697 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,159,317. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.3 %

AXON stock opened at $570.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.99 and a twelve month high of $698.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $607.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.29, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

