B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (RILYG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYG opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

