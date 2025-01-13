B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RILYZ opened at $8.50 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Read More

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.