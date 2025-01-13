B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of RILYK stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.