B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

BTG stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in B2Gold by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,875,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,058,000 after buying an additional 7,165,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in B2Gold by 69.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 4,754,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

