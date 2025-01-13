Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 360

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294 ($3.59).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 273.25 ($3.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.89.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.30), for a total value of £108,531.90 ($132,501.40). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($332,579.61). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

