Barnes & Noble Education Completes Equity Offering and Files Shelf OfferingOn January 10, 2025, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) made an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding recent significant developm

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Barnes & Noble Education’s 8K filing here.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles