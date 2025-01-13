Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,246.90. The trade was a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

