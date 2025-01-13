Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $335.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $2,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,098,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,136,738.40. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,573 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,472 in the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

