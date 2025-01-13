Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) to Release Cancer Preprint Revealing Potential Immunotherapy EnhancementOn January 10, 2025, Bioxytran Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral and intravenous drugs for various conditions, anno

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Bioxytran’s 8K filing here.

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

See Also