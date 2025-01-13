Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Buys C$113,032.80 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin J. Gagnon acquired 50,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,032.80.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

