BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 304,946 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Choreo LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

