BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
