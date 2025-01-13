BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.