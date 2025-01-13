BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE MUC opened at $10.62 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
