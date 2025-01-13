BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

MHD stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

