BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.39 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

