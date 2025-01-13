BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.39 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
