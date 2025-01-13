BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
