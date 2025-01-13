BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance
MVF opened at $7.15 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
