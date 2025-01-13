BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.49 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

