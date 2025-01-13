BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of MYN opened at $10.05 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

