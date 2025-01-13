BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MPA opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

