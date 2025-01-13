BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

