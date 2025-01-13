BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

