Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.73 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 259350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.05).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.16. The stock has a market cap of £509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other news, insider Glen Suarez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($11,964.35). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

