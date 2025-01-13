B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 349 ($4.26) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.33) to GBX 565 ($6.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Investec set a 495.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.94 ($6.75).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 319.10 ($3.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.89. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 572.89 ($6.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.39 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,125 ($55,090.95). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £63,109.34 ($77,047.17). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

