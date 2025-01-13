BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

