Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

BOX opened at $30.82 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,592 shares of company stock worth $2,019,524 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

