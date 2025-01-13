Brian J. Cali Purchases 225 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,206.25. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 402,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,838,825.75. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $42.81 on Monday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $245.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 170.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.